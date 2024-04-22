Farm Weekly
Dry and dusty start to seeding progams

April 22 2024 - 2:00pm
Dry and dusty start to seeding progams
Dry and dusty start to seeding progams

Most growers either started last week or will do so this week when it comes to their 2024 seeding programs, suggests the Grain Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA).

