State school teachers taking action

State School Teachers Union of WA (SSTUWA) president Matt Jarman has penned an open letter to the parents of WA school children.
"Dear parents, it is likely that your child's public school may be closed on the morning of Tuesday 23 April 2024," he said.
"If it is open, it won't be for lessons as normal.
"This is because the State School Teachers' Union of Western Australia is holding a stop work action to urge the Department of Education to treat seriously negotiations for a new general agreement covering the salary and working conditions of teachers and principals."
Mr Jarman quoted former WA Premier and Federal Minister Carmen Lawrence, who chaired the Facing the Facts review, who said the teaching profession in the public education system is "at breaking point and requires immediate steps to improve education and morale".
The Department of Education posted an update on their website today at 12.30 pm stating that they are negotiating with SSTUWA and the Principals' Federation of Western Australia to reach a new agreement for staff.
"While the negotiations are ongoing, the SSTUWA has proposed a half-day stop-work action on Tuesday 23 April 2024," the statement said.
"The stop-work action begins at the start of the school day.
"It is expected that teachers will be back in the classroom ready to teach at 12.30pm, except for employees in the Pilbara and Kimberley who will return to teaching at 11.30am.
"During this time, adequate duty of care may not be able to be provided."
The below information is listed on the website at: https://www.education.wa.edu.au/the-state-school-teachers-union-of-wa-stop-work-action-on-tuesday-23-april-2024
Schools closed during stop-work action:
Schools partially open during stop-work action:
