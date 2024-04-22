Farm Weekly
A big mission for Moora

MW
By Mel Williams
April 22 2024 - 8:00pm
Moora has raised the money needed to construct the big Carnabys Cockatoo sculpture and aims to have it built by the end of 2024.
Moora is about to be put on the map for the next big thing.

MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

