Chamberlain feature at Lights on the Hill

The annual Lights on the Hill vintage rally will be held at its usual venue, 159 Heppingstone Road, Brunswick on Saturday, May 4.
Hosted by the South West Tracmach branch, this year's event will be celebrating the Chamberlain 75th anniversary.
It has been 75 since since the first 40K Chamberlain tractor rolled off the assembly line at its Welshpool factory.
That particular model had a horizontally-opposed, two cylinder petrol start, kerosene engine.
Diesel engines were introduced in the 1950s, with those predominantly being the GM 71 series two stroke and six cylinder Perkins Engines which were used initially.
John Deere engines were used after the takeover by the John Deere company.
Event organisers said they were expecting a large number of Chamberlain tractors to be featured.
Negotiations are currently underway with Kevin Martin, Williams, who is the owner of the 40K prototype, to have this tractor on display.
An invitation has been extended to owners of all things vintage, being tractors, trucks, cars, motorbikes and stationary engines.
The program will include a grand parade, led by Chamberlains, as well as demonstrations with earthmoving equipment and ploughing.
A tractor pulling sled will also be in operation.
David Butler will once again demonstrate his blacksmithing skills, as well as rope making.
There will be various other stalls and displays.
A donated, large, metal Chamberlain sign will be solid via a silent auction, with all proceeds going to the project to build a giant replica Chamberlain tractor in Carnamah.
