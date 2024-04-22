Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Chamberlain feature at Lights on the Hill

Darren O'Dea
By Darren O'Dea
April 23 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Static displays and parades of vintage tractors will again be a feature of the Lights on the Hill vintage rally at Brunswick, on Saturday, May 4.
Static displays and parades of vintage tractors will again be a feature of the Lights on the Hill vintage rally at Brunswick, on Saturday, May 4.

The annual Lights on the Hill vintage rally will be held at its usual venue, 159 Heppingstone Road, Brunswick on Saturday, May 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren O'Dea

Darren O'Dea

Farm Weekly editor

Everyone has a story to tell. Tell me yours.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.