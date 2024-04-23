Supercharging oat development

More than $12 million is being invested in oats, with key industry stakeholders joining forces to accelerate future growth as demand for Australian oats continues to grow.
Last week the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) announced the launch of a collaborative, research-focused Oat Grain Quality Consortium (OGQC).
The OGQC aims to build on the existing oats industry to increase the market for high-quality oat production.
Announced by GRDC managing director Nigel Hart onsite at cereal breeder InterGrain's Bibra Lake premises, he said the oat investment would be spread over the next five years.
GRDC will invest $5.75m, with the remaining $6.7m from research and industry partners including Curtin University, Murdoch University, Edith Cowan University, Agriculture Victoria, Shaanxi Normal University, plus industry partners Unigrain, Wide Open Agriculture, Fancy Plants, Oatly, Sanitarium, Uncle Toby's, Blue Lake Milling, Quaker, Noumi, Seamild, Grains Australia and Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC).
The consortium will be led by InterGrain and the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI), the research division of the Department of Primary Industries and Regions SA, combining a diverse group of organisations spanning the research, production, processing, and food and beverage manufacturing sectors, each contributing their expertise to drive industry transformation.
InterGrain chief executive officer Tress Walmsley, who welcomed the group onsite, was super excited for the future, saying OGQC complements their "glorious ambition" to double their production of oats.
Mr Hart said the consortium aims to position Australian oats as the go-to-product for consumers, both domestically and overseas, which will have significant flow-on benefits for growers.
"We know that the global demand for diverse and nutritious oat-based products is on the rise and there is a clear opportunity for Australian agriculture to lead the way in quality and sustainability," Mr Hart said.
"This is why GRDC has initiated and invested in this consortium on behalf of Australian growers.
"This research will benefit the entire Australian oat supply chain by providing breeders with new traits that align with market demands, improving efficiency and reducing costs for processors, and expanding the range of oat-based products that manufacturers can offer consumers globally."
InterGrain's research and business development manager, Dr Dini Ganesalingam, said since taking charge of the National Oat Breeding Program, InterGrain had focused on supercharging the number of plots, expanding the oat pipeline in scale and magnitude and setting up - and aligning the goal posts on trait selection and characterisation.
"This is a defining feature of the applied nature of the RD&E for InterGrain and we look forward to working with our advisory group to collaboratively develop and deliver oat varieties that are 'industry designed' for Australian growers," Dr Ganesalingam said.
Working alongside Dr Ganesalingam is InterGrain cereal chemist, Dr Haelee Fenton, who is investigating the trait selection intelligence of aroma and flavour compounds in oat foods and beverages, and said the research will be integral to setting targets for InterGrain's oat breeding program.
As part of the project, InterGrain also has a co-design committee, which includes representatives from across the food and beverage sectors.
"This creates a direct line for consultation and feedback on oat processing and product research, which will inform the development of consumer-targeted oat varieties for Australian farmers to grow," Dr Fenton said.
SARDI's program leader for crop and pasture improvement Dr Janine Croser said the project had the potential to be truly transformative for Australian oat quality and production research.
"Enhancing shelf life and milling efficiency may open new avenues for Australian oats in global markets - something that SARDI will be exploring intently in conjunction with our industry consultative committee and research partners," Dr Croser said.
Grains Australia general manager classification Dr Megan Sheehy said the OGQC could help inform decisions by Grains Australia's Oat Council and its new oat variety classification framework.
"Outcomes from the OGQC projects will play an important role in assisting the oat industry to map its pathway forward to achieve market-driven outcomes," Dr Sheehy said.
Dr Hart said the OGQC would lay the foundations of a prosperous future for the Australian oat industry and contribute to increased choice and quality for consumers globally.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.