Buyer intensity lifts to secure grain

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
April 23 2024 - 12:00pm
Many grain prices have improved recently as buyers step up their engagement and push bids higher to match offer prices set by growers.
The size of crops around the world remain largely uncertain for 2024 yet international futures prices have steadily declined on the expectation of reasonable crops this year.
Prices for most grades of wheat and barley improved $5 to $10/t across Australia last week.

