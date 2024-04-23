CCDM celebrates a decade of milestones

More than 100 people gathered last week to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Curtin University's Centre for Crop and Disease Management (CCDM) and its achievements over the past decade.
Stakeholders gathered in the CCDM laboratory building to reflect on past discoveries that have helped reduce the economic impact of crop disease for Australian growers.
CCDM director, professor Mark Gibberd, who has been director of the centre since inception, said it was a great opportunity to celebrate with local agronomists, researchers, breeders, growers and other industry professionals who have contributed to their research projects.
"Being here from the beginning, I've been fortunate enough to see how far we've come over the years," professor Gibberd said.
"And along with all the high impact discoveries, to see CCDM become a success story of capability building and sustained industry-led innovation.
"Now, together with more than 120 research staff and students, we can look forward to the future, by not only improving long term solutions for growers managing crop disease, but also in our new direction in agricultural data analytics."
Professor Gibberd said CCDM existed only with the sustained support from both Curtin University and the Grains Research and Development Corporation.
