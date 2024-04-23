Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

CCDM celebrates a decade of milestones

April 23 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nigel Hart, (left), Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) managing director, John Woods, GRDC chairman, Curtin University deputy vice-chancellor, research professor Melinda Fitzgerald, Curtin University vice-chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne and professor Mark Gibberd, Centre for Crop and Disease Management director.
Nigel Hart, (left), Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) managing director, John Woods, GRDC chairman, Curtin University deputy vice-chancellor, research professor Melinda Fitzgerald, Curtin University vice-chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne and professor Mark Gibberd, Centre for Crop and Disease Management director.

More than 100 people gathered last week to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Curtin University's Centre for Crop and Disease Management (CCDM) and its achievements over the past decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.