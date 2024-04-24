Farm Weekly
Seeders are rolling at Moora

By Mel Williams
April 24 2024 - 12:00pm
Neville (left) and Jim Hamilton, with Ginger the Kelpie, are taking a slow and steady approach to canola and lupin sowing this week.
The Hamilton family at Moora scratched in some Maximus barley last week and planned to make a slow and steady start on its lupin and canola programs this week.

