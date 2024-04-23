WA ag minister seeks live shipping extension

WA Agricultural Minister Jackie Jarvis has urged Federal government to delay the northern hemisphere moratorium on Australian live sheep exports by 10 days.
It comes after the newly appointed 2024 Dry Season Taskforce met for the first time on Friday and identified that WA sheep producers had "excess stock in the system" and needed a "relief valve".
The Taskforce was established to ensure a coordinated approach across government and industry support to farmers through the worsening dry conditions.
In a letter to Federal Agricultural Minister Murray Watt on Monday, Ms Jarvis said WA farmers were facing one of the worst dry seasons on record, which was impacting agricultural producers across all regions.
"As you would be aware, Export Controls (Animals) rules that prevent the live export of sheep during the northern hemisphere summer come into force on June 14, however the Taskforce has identified that adding an extra 10 days to this year would allow a significant number of these sheep to be exported," she said.
"As such I am writing to you to seek an extension of 10 days from June 14 until June 24, 2024, before the commencement of this year's restrictions, subject to favourable weather conditions in the Northern Hemisphere and the usual animal welfare considerations."
The three-month moratorium came into effect in 2019, and prohibits the trade of sheep from Australia to the Middle East from June to September, which is the northern hemisphere summer.
Minister Watt's office has been contacted for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.