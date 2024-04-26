Old Rams unite for annual charity lunch

The Old Ram Muster (ORM) charity lunch returned in force last week with its annual function at the Royal Agricultural Society of WA showgrounds in Claremont, attended by 84 old rams.
A regular catch up with friends, colleagues and industry partners mostly from the wool and pastoral industries was the foundation for ORM in 2001, but its supporter base has widened and charity fundraiser was added to its purpose several years ago.
Previously Ability Centre, Coolbinia, was the recipient of its generosity.
This year mental health awareness charity The Blue Tree Project and Friends of the RFDS (Royal Flying Doctor Service), which helps fundraise for RFDS, were its chosen charities and will share in more than $7000 raised on the day.
Attendees were welcomed by emcee and committee members Patrick Dawkins and Owen Grieve, part of the new look committee along with Bill O'Halloran, David Goyder and Shane Keenan.
"As old rams, we've got a few teething problems, a bit of arthritis creeping in and some of us have been replaced by younger rams, but we are a generous and happy group of blokes with a fair bit of wisdom behind us about the pastoral and agricultural industries ready to indulge in some good food, a little fluid and to dig deep for a good cause," Mr Grieve said.
Tribute was also paid to ORM foundation sires, Glen Keamy and Dudley Preston, who recently passed to the long paddock in the sky.
One stud ram, still fighting fit, was John Garland from John Garland International real estate, who conducted the charity auction of donated items.
A highlight of the day, described by many as one of the best guest speaker presentations they'd had the pleasure of hearing, was being informed and entertained by award winning, world renowned aviation journalist, writer and documentary maker, Airfoil managing director, Geoffrey Thomas.
Mr Thomas spoke of his fascination with aeroplanes since he was a child (his favourite is the DC8), the devastating effects of COVID-19 on the aviation industry and its extensive associated supply chain (the industry lost $300 billion in two years, 46 million people were directly or indirectly laid off and COVID sickness resulted in 30 per cent absenteeism), his thoughts on Qantas and its former CEO Allan Joyce (yes Qantas received a $2.5b support package but its international competitors are either government owned or received up to $23b and Qantas's labour costs are up to seven times more than its cheapest competitor), some of the big moments in aviation history including the MH 370 incident, his own close call in missing a flight that crashed killing all on board, his latest project co-writing a book and producing a documentary on green aviation and some insights into the future of aviation including the new unmanned Loyal Wingman fighter jet and new-look fused wing passenger jet.
