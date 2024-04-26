Old Rams unite for annual charity lunch

Mr Thomas spoke of his fascination with aeroplanes since he was a child (his favourite is the DC8), the devastating effects of COVID-19 on the aviation industry and its extensive associated supply chain (the industry lost $300 billion in two years, 46 million people were directly or indirectly laid off and COVID sickness resulted in 30 per cent absenteeism), his thoughts on Qantas and its former CEO Allan Joyce (yes Qantas received a $2.5b support package but its international competitors are either government owned or received up to $23b and Qantas's labour costs are up to seven times more than its cheapest competitor), some of the big moments in aviation history including the MH 370 incident, his own close call in missing a flight that crashed killing all on board, his latest project co-writing a book and producing a documentary on green aviation and some insights into the future of aviation including the new unmanned Loyal Wingman fighter jet and new-look fused wing passenger jet.