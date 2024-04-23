Aerial spraying update welcomed by CBH

Western Australian CBH Group members received an email this afternoon from chief marketing and trading officer Paul Smith regarding ISCC requirements related to the aerial application of pesticides.
It addressed an update following months of advocating on behalf of WA growers for changes to ISCC requirements related to the aerial application of pesticides.
"This comes after ISCC raised concerns about adherence to ISCC Principle 2.6.2, which prohibits a number of pesticides from being aerially applied within 500 metres of water bodies," Mr Smith said.
"As a result of these ongoing discussions, ISCC has agreed to remove farm dams and salt lakes of low ecological value from this requirement.
"This means the vast majority of farm dams and salt lakes across WA are now exempt from the 500m aerial spraying buffer zone.
"Please note, growers who choose to participate in the ISCC program are still required to maintain a 500m buffer zone for all other waterbodies, and to maintain adherence to Australian chemical label directions.
"Under ISCC, a water body is considered any significant and distinct mass of water, such as a freshwater lake, river, pond, or creek, with water present at time of application.
"We welcome the ISCC's decision to grant WA growers this exemption, which recognises Western Australia's unique farming conditions.
"We would like to thank Associate Professor Nik Callow and Professor Matthew Hipsey from the University of Western Australia, who we engaged to compile an expert report on the hydrology and ecology of WA farm systems for ISCC, which supported this positive outcome for WA growers."
The email encouraged growers to visit the CBH Group website for more information.
