Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Aerial spraying update welcomed by CBH

April 23 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CBH Group chief marketing and trading officer Paul Smith
CBH Group chief marketing and trading officer Paul Smith

Western Australian CBH Group members received an email this afternoon from chief marketing and trading officer Paul Smith regarding ISCC requirements related to the aerial application of pesticides.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.