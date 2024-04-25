Bradman bat hits fundraiser for a six

This Sir Donald Bradman signed bat sold for $14,000 in a special lot at last weeks Mordallup Angus bull sale at Boyanup to kick off the Nutrien Ag Solutions Bunbury teams Do it For Dolly Day 2024 fundraiser. With the bat were Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly (left), Nutrien Ag Solutions Bunbury Do it For Dolly Day co-ordinator Kate Demarti and Nutrien Livestock, Boyanup/Capel agent Chris Waddingham, Waddingham Rural Agencies, who donated the bat.