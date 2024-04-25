Bradman bat hits fundraiser for a six

The Nutrien Ag Solutions Bunbury team's 'Do it For Dolly Day' fundraiser got off to a $14,000 flying start last week at the Mordallup Angus bull sale at Boyanup.
At the start of the sale the Nutrien team offered a signed and framed Sir Donald Bradman cricket bat, which was generously donated by Nutrien Livestock Boyanup/Capel agent Chris Waddingham and his wife Michelle, Waddingham Rural Agencies, to the cause.
The bat created a bidding frenzy among those in attendance at the sale after Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly took an opening bid of $5000 on the special piece of cricketing memorabilia.
Eventually the bat was knocked down at $14,000 to Terry and Lynne Bell and family, M & AJ Bell Farms Pty Ltd and Bell Pasture Seeds, The Plains, Boyanup.
Mr Waddingham said he purchased the bat about 15 years ago with the view of donating it at some point to a worthy cause.
"We have three teenagers and the story of Dolly's Dream resonates strongly with Michelle and I as parents bringing up children in today's modern world," Mr Waddingham said.
"We found the story of Dolly's short life as heartbreaking and that was why we decided to donate the bat to this cause.
"We view it as a very special cause, being parents, as it is doing really important work."
Mr Waddingham said they were very grateful to the Muir family for allowing them to auction the bat at the start of the sale and kick off the fundraiser for the Bunbury branch.
"Also a special thank you must go to the Bell family who purchased the bat and all the underbidders during the auction," Mr Waddingham said.
The Nutrien Ag Solutions Bunbury team's fundraiser for the charity will culminate with a fundraising sundowner on Friday, May 10 at the Bunbury branch from 3.30pm.
People are encouraged to wear blue to the fundraiser for Dolly and enjoy the food, drinks and entertainment, which will be provided before a charity auction which will feature items including AFL tickets and accommodation package, gift vouchers, animal health products, merchandise, seed, feed, fertiliser and many other items too numerous to mention.
Also as part of their support of the charity the Nutrien Livestock South West team will all be wearing blue at its next store sale on Wednesday, May 1 and they encourage anyone attending the sale to do the same.
