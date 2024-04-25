Farm Weekly
Home/News

Bradman bat hits fundraiser for a six

By Jodie Rintoul
April 25 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This Sir Donald Bradman signed bat sold for $14,000 in a special lot at last weeks Mordallup Angus bull sale at Boyanup to kick off the Nutrien Ag Solutions Bunbury teams Do it For Dolly Day 2024 fundraiser. With the bat were Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly (left), Nutrien Ag Solutions Bunbury Do it For Dolly Day co-ordinator Kate Demarti and Nutrien Livestock, Boyanup/Capel agent Chris Waddingham, Waddingham Rural Agencies, who donated the bat.
This Sir Donald Bradman signed bat sold for $14,000 in a special lot at last weeks Mordallup Angus bull sale at Boyanup to kick off the Nutrien Ag Solutions Bunbury teams Do it For Dolly Day 2024 fundraiser. With the bat were Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly (left), Nutrien Ag Solutions Bunbury Do it For Dolly Day co-ordinator Kate Demarti and Nutrien Livestock, Boyanup/Capel agent Chris Waddingham, Waddingham Rural Agencies, who donated the bat.

The Nutrien Ag Solutions Bunbury team's 'Do it For Dolly Day' fundraiser got off to a $14,000 flying start last week at the Mordallup Angus bull sale at Boyanup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.