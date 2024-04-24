Farm Weekly
Home/News

Forum delves into the future of Wheatbelt

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
April 24 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2024 Wheatbelt Futures Forum will be held at Northam Town Hall. The 2023 event (pictured) was held in the auditorium at Muresk. Pic by Rebecca Parkhouse Photography.
The 2024 Wheatbelt Futures Forum will be held at Northam Town Hall. The 2023 event (pictured) was held in the auditorium at Muresk. Pic by Rebecca Parkhouse Photography.

The countdown is on to the 2024 Wheatbelt Futures Forum on Wednesday, May 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Farm Weekly journo, researching ag related stories relevant to our readership, with a strong focus on grains. Proud West Aussie, sad West Coast supporter!

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.