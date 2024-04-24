Forum delves into the future of Wheatbelt

The countdown is on to the 2024 Wheatbelt Futures Forum on Wednesday, May 1.
Being held at Northam Town Hall, the Wheatbelt Business Network (WBN) has co-ordinated a full day of presentations and panels from industry experts, government officials and business leaders focusing on future growth opportunities across the Wheatbelt.
Topics of discussion include tourism, economics, housing, future business opportunities and marketing and trade.
Regional updates will be provided by Western Power, Telstra, NBN and the Wheatbelt Development Commission.
A parliamentary panel facilitated by Kitty Prodonivich, chief executive officer of the Regional Chambers of Commerce & Industry of WA, will include Member for the Agricultural Region, Deputy Leader of the WA Liberal Party Steve Martin, Member for Agricultural Region Darren West, Member for Central Wheatbelt Mia Davies and Federal Member for Durack Melissa Price.
The forum was held for the first time in 2023 and attracted about 150 people, and organisers have advised attendance is already higher this year.
A sundowner concludes the event at The Rec Hotel.
Registrations close on Friday, April 26.
For more information and to register visit: https://wheatbeltbusinessnetwork.com.au/event/cbh-group-wheatbelt-futures-forum-2024/
