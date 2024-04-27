Farm Weekly
Granny flats are in the groove

By Mel Williams
April 27 2024 - 2:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Demand for Summit Homes Groups granny flats has climbed 48 per cent in the 12 months to February 2023 compared to the same period the previous year.
They may be small, but granny flats and tiny homes may pack a big punch when it comes to helping to alleviate a chronic housing and land shortage in the bush.

