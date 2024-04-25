Farm Weekly winners collect their prize

SCOTT Mauger and his partner Yvonne Meares, the winners of Farm Weekly's 10 Angus heifers and Landboss 800D UTV drawcard prize, stopped by Boekeman Toyota in Wongan Hills on Monday to collect their prize - a Landboss 800D vehicle, valued at $18,990, which was then hauled away on a five-hour trek back to their 182 hectare Winnejup property.
"We enter it every year," Ms Meares said.
On the day of their win, Ms Meares said she had screened the call because she was busy at work and thought it was a scam number.
"Then Scott found out and he called me straight after, and I was blown away," Ms Meares said.
The win was something of a dream come true - the Landboss 800D was on their bucket list and "we were always going to save up and get one".
Mr Mauger said he would be using the Landboss 800D to lighten the workload, and it would be an upgrade from his current two-wheel ag bike.
A few of the Landboss 800D's features include but are not limited to: a 19.3 horsepower Kubota 3 cylinder Japanese diesel engine, right hand drive selectable 2WD/4WD, CVTech transmission and a steel tip tray with removable drop down sides and a 450 kilogram carry capacity.
The Landboss 800D also has a fuel capacity of 35 litres, a towing capacity of 600 kilogram, and can go up to 45 kilometres per hour.
Boekeman Toyota general manager, Matt Read, said the Landboss 800D was a definite upgrade in comparison to the previous model.
"There's electric steering assist, and they've come a long way from where they were three or four years ago," Mr Read said.
Mr Read then walked the lucky winners through some other key points pertaining to keeping the Landboss 800D in decent condition.
"The service guideline is a rough estimate, but generally every 50 odd hours is the way to go," he said.
"But there's not much maintenance you'll have to do."
