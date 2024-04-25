Farm Weekly
Farm Weekly winners collect their prize

By Rhys Tarling
April 25 2024 - 2:00pm
Competition winners Yvonne Meares (left) and Scott Mauger, Winnejup, Boekeman Machinery group sales manager Ben Boekeman and Boekeman Toyota general manager Matt Read with the Landboss 800D vehicle.
SCOTT Mauger and his partner Yvonne Meares, the winners of Farm Weekly's 10 Angus heifers and Landboss 800D UTV drawcard prize, stopped by Boekeman Toyota in Wongan Hills on Monday to collect their prize - a Landboss 800D vehicle, valued at $18,990, which was then hauled away on a five-hour trek back to their 182 hectare Winnejup property.

