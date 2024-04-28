Farm Weekly
Surveys identify Wheatbelt housing needs

By Mel Williams
Updated April 29 2024 - 9:33am, first published 9:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Shire of West Arthur chief executive officer Vin Fordham Lamont in Darkan where there could be future housing development.
There are on average 300 dwellings built in the Wheatbelt each year and demand is vastly outstripping supply, according to a new survey.

