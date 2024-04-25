Farm Weekly
Second highest quarter for sheep transfers

Brooke Littlewood
Brooke Littlewood
April 25 2024 - 10:00am
West to east sheep transfers reached the second highest quarter one levels on record this year.
West to east sheep transfers reached the second highest quarter one levels on record this year.

More than 300,000 sheep were trucked across the Nullarbor Plain in the first three months of this year - the second highest first-quarter flows on record behind the 2020 season.

