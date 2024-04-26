Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Solid prices and clearance at Mordallup sale

By Jodie Rintoul
April 26 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Solid prices and clearance at Mordallup sale
Solid prices and clearance at Mordallup sale

A strong belief in offering ready-to-work yearling bulls, again saw the Muir family, Manjimup, rewarded with solid prices and a good clearance at its annual Mordallup Angus yearling bull sale at Boyanup last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.