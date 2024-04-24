Farm Weekly
CBH responds to grain access queries

Brooke Littlewood
Updated April 24 2024 - 2:17pm, first published 2:00pm
A CBH spokesperson said access would be at a select number of sites, which would vary depending on when the grain is required, the volume of grain needed and fumigation protocols.
Western Australian producers remain in the grip of dry conditions, with some water and livestock feed supplies running short.

