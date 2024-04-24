CBH responds to grain access queries

Western Australian producers remain in the grip of dry conditions, with some water and livestock feed supplies running short.
At the Yornup drought crisis meeting last week, it was suggested that by releasing stored grain supplies, the CBH Group could relieve some of those pressures.
In response CBH reminded growers of the process for outturning their unsold grain warehoused in the system, or how to purchase grain from CBH Marketing & Trading, if they wished to do so.
A CBH spokesperson said access would be at a select number of sites, which would vary depending on when the grain is required, the volume of grain needed and fumigation protocols.
"Most commodities will be available, however not all sites have access to all commodities and grades," the spokesperson said.
"Under dry season conditions, CBH has a flat outturn fee for all warehoused grain of $8.90 per tonne irrespective of the site, inclusive of ports (where applicable).
"You will then need to request a price and enter into a contract at least one week in advance of the requested out-turn period.
"Orders close at 5pm on Monday, for out-turn the following week."
The other option available to growers is to purchase grain from CBH Marketing & Trading.
Those who want to purchase grain from CBH Marketing & Trading need to have an active CBH grower account and number.
If they don't have one, they will need to complete a Credit Application Form and supply a set of recently audited financials for assessment by the CBH credit team.
"Before contacting CBH, have an idea of commodity, tonnes required, zone and preferred out-turn window, bearing in mind that grain will only be released from limited sites across each zone, each week," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that lupins were in short supply and only available in the Kwinana zones.
"Unfortunately, oats are not available to purchase through CBH Marketing & Trading in any zone," they said.
"Whereas, BFD1 and BFDEC are currently available in all zones and ASW1 and AWWT in Geraldton, Kwinana and Albany port zones."
Growers wanting to purchase grain from CBH Marketing & Trading (Domestic sales contract), should contact their business relationship manager or the grower service centre on 1800 199 083.
The grower service centre will ask for information including - contact name, grower number commodity, approximate tonnes, preferred pick-up sites/zones and preferred pick-up date.
Meanwhile, those wanting to access warehoused grain need to submit a site outturn request through LoadNet or contact the Grower Service Centre on 1800 199 083.
CBH is planning on updating grower members on the dry season and stock availability of grain via the Down The Line (DTL) newsletter on Wednesday, May 1.
