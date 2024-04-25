Farm Weekly
Home/News

Artwork that tells a story

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
April 26 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mural artist Brenton See with a mural he painted in Rockingham that featured male and female red-tailed black cockatoos with a background silhouette of eucalyptus flocktoniae and casuarina.
Mural artist Brenton See with a mural he painted in Rockingham that featured male and female red-tailed black cockatoos with a background silhouette of eucalyptus flocktoniae and casuarina.

Fremantle based artist Brenton See's talent with a paint brush is evident when you come face to face with his work, but what is not immediately obvious is the attention to detail in his work regarding the species he paints.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Farm Weekly journo, researching ag related stories relevant to our readership, with a strong focus on grains. Proud West Aussie, sad West Coast supporter!

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.