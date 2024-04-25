Satake acquires DE Engineers' silo division

LEADING manufacturer of bulk material processing and storage equipment, Satake Oceania, has expanded its service offering with the acquisition of Western Australian-based DE Engineers' Silo Division.
The acquisition, which was formalised between DE Engineers' Kevin Prater and president and chief executive officer of Satake, Kazuhisa Matsumoto, in Perth in early April, marks a significant milestone in the evolution of both companies.
DE Engineers, under the stewardship of Mr Prater, has long been a cornerstone of WA's agricultural infrastructure and, since its inception in 1965, the company has exhibited a relentless commitment to innovation.
It has evolved from a humble machining workshop to one of the region's foremost manufacturers of grain storage solutions.
Satake Oceania is the Australian subsidiary of the Satake Corporation, which is a global leader in cereal, pulse, nut and plastics processing equipment and technology.
It designs and manufactures tailored solutions - from simple equipment to complex systems for customers across the region.
Bringing together DE Engineers' specialised knowledge and Satake's local and global experience and network will further enhance Satake's product range.
The acquired division will be renamed DE Silos to reflect the range of products and will join the Satake stable of silo brands, which also includes its Queensland-based brand Denny's that has been part of the Satake group since 2015.
"We have been designing and manufacturing bulk material handling solutions in Australia for more than 30 years and, following the acquisition, we are very excited and proud to add DE Silo's Grass Valley, WA, site to our Australian operations," said president and managing director of Satake Oceania Kenji Yamashita.
"The Australian agricultural sector is continually seeking new products, technology and innovation that will support greater efficiency and sustainability.
"By integrating DE Silos into the Satake fold, we are able to combine both companies' expertise and experience to deliver the best options to our customers.
"We have a strong history of providing tailored, scalable solutions for customers, and the addition of the DE Silos division to the Satake Group demonstrates our commitment to continually delivering efficient and effective options to all customers - including existing DE Engineers customers."
Adding to Satake's existing portfolio of large cone-based and flat bottom silos, the DE Silos division will offer smaller solutions for customers, including transportable cone-based silos from three tonnes to 152t and field bins from 45t to 87t.
Satake also designs and manufactures processing and handling equipment, including - but not limited to - solutions for milling, sorting, cleaning, weighing and analysis and packaging, with existing operations in Allora, Queensland, and Penrith, New South Wales.
"The Satake difference is that we don't just sell products and equipment, but we work directly with customers to understand their needs and create a solution that will work specifically for them," Mr Yamashita said.
"For those customers who are looking for high quality, durable and efficient equipment that is transportable and that they can start using straight away, the DE Silos brand offers this."
Existing or new customers looking to order DE Silos equipment or to discuss their needs can contact the Satake team via their website or by calling 9644 1400.
More information: Go to desilos.com.au or satake.com.au.
