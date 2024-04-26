Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Greg joins McIntosh & Son team at Moora

April 27 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg O'Neil is excited to be the new branch manager for the McIntosh & Son Moora dealership.
Greg O'Neil is excited to be the new branch manager for the McIntosh & Son Moora dealership.

MCINTOSH & Son has announced the appointment of Greg O'Neil as its new Moora branch manager.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.