Greg joins McIntosh & Son team at Moora

MCINTOSH & Son has announced the appointment of Greg O'Neil as its new Moora branch manager.
Originally from Wialki in the north east corner of the Wheatbelt, where his family still farms, he has a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the decision-making process behind agricultural operations.
Mr O'Neil's diverse background in the industry casts a wide net, including roles with Elders, SBS, Nutrien Ag Solutions, NRI, Wesfarmers agents, local government, small business development in Narrogin, and a decade-long tenure with Landmark, Farmworks and Primaries in Hyden.
He was attracted to the role because it allowed him to use his expertise while working within a company that aligned with his values.
"McIntosh & Son embodies a family-owned culture, and you really feel it at the ground level," Mr O'Neil said.
"The management team are very genuine - they put a lot of trust in you and allow you to run your own ship.
"They hire the right people too - I'm in a good position because of the staff that are already here."
In his new role, Mr O'Neil will focus on learning the background of how the business is run and ensuring the team can work seamlessly.
"It's just about getting the processes right - once they're right, we can let the staff do what they do best," he said.
Mr O'Neil is excited about being involved with the development of the new dealership location, and the direction he sees the branch heading in.
"The development involves a new workshop, which will be much larger than our current one, giving us more space to service our customer's machines," he said.
"And from a parts perspective, we'll be able stock a far greater level."
The Moora branch already offers so much more than machinery parts, stocking Kincrome tools, Stedi lights and the like.
"I really see it becoming a one-stop-shop in town."
Since relocating to Moora in mid-December with his wife and two children from Perth, Mr O'Neil has already immersed himself in the local culture.
"I come from small towns, and I am a firm believer that you live in the town you work in," he said.
"You're not a weekend warrior, you get involved in the community, sports, and various activities."
McIntosh & Son northern group general manager Anthony Ryan welcomed Mr O'Neil to his new role and was confident his experience, dedication and community-focused approach would contribute significantly to the success and growth of the dealership.
