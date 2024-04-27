Farm Weekly
Next level of performance from Case IH

By Rhys Tarling
April 27 2024 - 3:00pm
New design features and performance updates are features of the Case IH AFS Connect Puma range.
CASE IH's introduction of AFS Connect on its high horsepower tractor ranges over the past few years changed the game for local farmers, and now this advanced technology has been rolled out across its popular Puma models.

