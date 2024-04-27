Producers seek more government support

THIS week marks more than 13 months since Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt announced the formation on the Independent Panel tasked with reporting on the phase-out of live sheep exports by sea.
It is also 12 months since the first round of the panel's public consultation was held in various Western Australian locations.
Significantly this week also marks the six-month milestone since the panel's report on the logistics and economics of phasing-out live sheep exports by sea was delivered to Mr Watt.
At the time the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) was tasked with making its recommendations based on the findings in the panel's report.
Live sheep exports have been a lifesaver for WA sheep producers - the trade has provided alternative market access and has acted as a pressure relief valve for turning over a large number of excess stock in poorer seasons.
The drought conditions currently being experienced in WA have resulted in further pressure on farmers, concerns over water and feed are at the top of the list of priorities for sheep producers in particular.
Esperance-based ASHEEP & BEEF chairman David Vandenberghe wrote to WA Premier Roger Cook this week to relay the group's frustration, on behalf of farmers - of the government's denial of the impacts of the policy to phase-out live sheep exports by sea.
This follows a letter sent on September 22 last year, inviting Mr Cook to speak to the ASHEEP & BEEF committee to gain a better understanding of the WA sheep industry - to which the grower group received no response.
Mr Vandenberghe said Mr Cook made contradictory statements for example, when he spoke in State Parliament this week about current pressures facing sheep farmers during drought-like conditions, but would not acknowledge that the planned phase-out of the sheep live export was already affecting farm businesses.
"The Premier's lack of understanding is concerning," Mr Vandenberghe said.
"WA business owners consider future risk when making current-day business decisions - farmers are no different."
"The sheep live export phase-out policy presents a significant risk to WA sheep farmers.
"Their consideration of this risk influences the business decisions they make today.
"It reduces their confidence in retaining stock and in making investments.
"This has a flow-on effect to industry service providers who are already losing business."
Federal National Party leader David Littleproud said the Labor Party continued to hide behind a veil of secrecy and silence, while keeping farmers in the dark, ignoring the consequences of phasing out the live sheep export trade.
He said the Federal government should be ashamed for refusing to release details of the 230-page report due to Cabinet-in-Confidence and that farmers deserved transparency.
"This is an industry that has already lost confidence, with sheep prices plummeting, which is affecting the mental wellbeing of WA farmers," Mr Littleproud said.
"Farmers are broken over this decision - it is also having an enormous emotional impact on thousands of people."
Darkan Merino breeder, Jeremy King, had the opportunity to speak to Labor Agricultural Region MLC Shelley Payne at the recent Williams Gateway Expo last week and found her open to discussion about the issues facing farmers including the live sheep export industry.
"We talked about the importance of live export," Mr King said.
"We talked about the impact of decreasing the moratorium and how it would severely decrease the options for farmers needing to sell sheep."
Attending a CWA event in Darkan the following week, Ms Payne contacted Mr King, wanting to visit the family farm and discuss the issues more, something many other fellow Labor politicians have been accused of not doing.
"She wanted to gain more knowledge and be more informed about the plight of sheep farmers in WA and the issues we are facing," Mr King said.
"I think it was encouraging that she came out here of her own accord and was genuinely interested."
Posting some photos of her visit to the King's family farm on her Facebook page, Ms Payne took the opportunity to thank Mr King for the tour and shared some of the knowledge she had learnt.
"During the dry period in 2015 Jeremy took advantage of government support to assist with 50 per cent of the cost associated with water proofing his property," Ms Payne said.
"He showed me the two kilometres of piping that he installed along with water troughs in each paddock.
"He still needs to truck water to his main storage tank as it's so dry.
"He also showed me the near-empty dams that can no longer be used as the water is now unsafe for stock to drink.
"Thanks for sharing your ideas Jeremy about how we can better support farmers through this dry time and the uncertainty in the sheep industry.
"And for looking out for your fellow farmers who aren't quite as resilient during these dry times."
The government said it was listening to farmers and their concerns and was closely monitoring the situation.
It will be acting on recommendations driven by the recently-established Dry Season Taskforce, which is taking input from farmers and industry representatives.
