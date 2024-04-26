Millions put up for emergency drought relief

MIllions of dollars in drought relief and mental health funding was announced by WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis in front of Parliament House this morning.
A total of $8.6 million has been expedited for drought-affected farmers and communities across the State, following the announcement of a Dry Season Taskforce last week.
"We want to assure the community that our Government is listening to farmers and closely monitoring the situation," Ms Jarvis said.
$2m will go towards hardship grants, of which farmers can access up to $5000 per business which can be used in the immediate purchase and transport of hay and water.
A further $4m will be provided in the form of an interest free, five-year loan, which businesses can access up to $25,000.
Ms Jarvis said both the grants and the loans could be used to install infrastructure to improve drought resilience, such as water tanks and silos, and irrigation systems, as well as take immediate action to protect livestock.
She made it clear the grants and loans would take place of any subsidies around carting hay and water.
Today's announcement also includes an extension to the Community Water Supplies Partnership Program, which allows regional communities to improve access to non-potable water.
The $1.5m funding grant will come under the jurisdiction of local governments and shires, to make region and town-specific decisions on water security projects.
More than $800,000 will be provided to mental health services, including the Blue Tree Project, Rural West, and Regional Men's Health.
Rural West's $200,000 portion of the funding will go towards extending current financial counselling services for farmers and small businesses affected by the financial strain of drought.
Ms Jarvis acknowledged the compounding effects of drought expenses on top of pre-existing cost of living pressures, however did not make a comment on farmers who were shooting livestock as a last resort.
"Many farmers are facing mental health challenges at this difficult time, whether that's around looking after livestock, or seeing vegetable crops wither," Ms Jarvis said.
"If farmers are facing immediate financial hardship and are not able to afford feed or water for their livestock, I would urge them to access the hardship grants."
The government also committed to granting funding of $150,000 to Farmers Across Borders, and $75,000 to Rural Aid.
At the announcement Ms Jarvis also said Federal Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt had received a letter from her earlier in the week regarding a deadline extension for a live export moratorium, however she was yet to receive a response.
"Live export ships continue to leave Western Australia and we've had record numbers of cattle and sheep sold to east coast markets in the past few months, one of the challenges is that the prices have been significantly lower," Ms Jarvis said.
"Live export continues to be an important release valve for farmers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.