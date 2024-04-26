Farm Weekly
Millions put up for emergency drought relief

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated April 26 2024 - 3:26pm, first published 2:08pm
Minister for Agriculture, Jackie Jarvis, has said farmers can access an immediate $5000 grant or a $25,000 interest free loan to assist farmers in carting hay and water.
MIllions of dollars in drought relief and mental health funding was announced by WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis in front of Parliament House this morning.

