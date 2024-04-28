Charolais bull tops annual Liberty sale

A catalogue of top-quality, well-bred Charolais and Shorthorn sires suited to a range of breeding objectives and environments was exactly what was presented by the Yost family at the ninth annual Liberty on-property yearling bull sale at Toodyay last week.
Despite the long, dry season paired with subdued market conditions, the Yost family maintained its sale numbers and offered a consistent line-up of 52 well-grown and measured, moderate-framed bulls that were ready to work including 39 Charolais and 13 Shorthorn sires.
While there were some absent accounts from previous sales due to seasonal conditions in the pastoral and agricultural areas, a following of returning satisfied clients and some new buyers showed their support, from the local area, South West, Mid West and pastoral regions as far north as Broome.
The impressive catalogue also attracted WA and interstate support from New South Wales via AuctionsPlus which had 2413 catalogue views prior to the sale, 49 logins and nine online bids from two active bidders who purchased three lots between them.
Overall the Elders team sold 41 of 52 bulls (79 per cent) at auction for an average of $5244 and a high of $7500.
Broken down, it was one of the 29 bulls (74pc) that sold from the 39-head Charolais offering that achieved the $7500 top price, and averaged $5739, while 12 of the 13 Shorthorn bulls managed to find new homes at an average of $4917, topping at $6000.
Negotiations continued on the overlooked lots following the sale.
Last year, overall 50 bulls were offered (40 Charolais and 10 Shorthorns) which achieved a 100 per cent clearance at an average of $8020 with the Charolais averaging $8200 and Shorthorns $7300.
While values and clearance was back on last year's sale, it reflected current market and seasonal conditions the WA beef industry is experiencing.
The Charolais were the first bulls to be offered in the sale, which saw a red factor, homozygous poll sire take out the $7500 top-price honours this year.
Liberty Unforgetabull U78E is a Palgrove Poundmaker P2046E son out of a WC Milestone 5223 daughter Liberty Quartz Q63 which caught the attention of first time buyer Henry Sommer, Rhoman Brahmans, Walkaway, who paid the $7500 top price.
The 576kg mid-March 2023-born bull has raw data figures of 36cm scrotal circumference (SC), 8mm P8 fat, 8mm rib fat, 119cm2 eye muscle area (EMA) and 5.9pc intramuscular fat (IMF) to go with Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) ranking in the top 5pc for EMA, top 10pc for milk, top 15pc for calving ease daughters (CE Dtrs) and birthweight (BWT), top 20pc for direct calving ease (CE Dir) and selection index values and top 25pc for gestation length (GL).
Rhoman Brahmans also purchased a low birthweight (top 15pc) silver early March 2023 born AI-bred bull by LT Del Ray 6161 and a Kooyong Mike daughter, Liberty Sweet Alabama S73, which ranked in the breed's top 1pc for milk and both fats, top 5pc IMF, top 15pc 400-day weight and top 20-30pc for selection index values and 200-day weight.
Mr Sommer said the Charolais bulls would be used as terminal sires over red Brangus cows to improve weaning weights and market into feedlots.
He said the bulls were selected for birthweight and moderate frame and was impressed with the Liberty cattle.
"Outstanding uniform lineup of bulls oozing quality," Mr Sommer said.
"They are hardy cattle, fertile and very functional so they can look after themselves."
Four Charolais bulls achieved the sale's $7000 second top price, with the first being knocked down to a Mingenew account operating on AuctionsPlus.
The lot six bull, Liberty Untouchabull U95 is a red poll March 2023-drop son of Liberty Panchali P76E and out of a Rangan Park Redemption E42 daughter, Liberty Pensacola P30.
The 654kg sire has raw data figures of 40cm SC, 9mm P8 fat, 8mm rib fat, 117cm2 EMA and 4.8pc IMF to go with EBVs ranking in the top 1pc for carcase weight (CWT), 400-day weight and domestic index, top 5pc for 600-day weight and northern index, top 15pc for 200-day weight and milk, and top 20-25pc for BWT, mature cow weight (MCW) and IMF.
This online buyer added another bull to their account, a $6500 Liberty Pittsburg P42 son, Liberty Ulysses U73, a red homozygous poll March 2023-drop bull that ranks in the top 5pc for GL, rib and rump fat, top 10pc for CE Dtrs, top 15pc for northern index and top 20-30pc for 400-day weight, IMF, BWT and scrotal circumference (SC).
Liberty Up The Anti U60 in lot seven was the second bull to sell for $7000, knocked down to JS & GL Laurisson, Badgingarra.
The red poll bull is a 642kg March 2023-drop son of Palgrove Poundmaker and out of another Redemption daughter, Liberty Prada P31, with raw figures of 48cm SC, 9mm P8 fat, 8mm rib fat, 114cm2 EMA and 4.6pc IMF and EBVs ranking in the top 1pc for domestic index, 400-day weight and CWT, top 5pc for 200-day weight, 600-day weight, MCW and EMA, top 10pc for milk and northern index and top 20pc for SC.
Picking up four bulls in the sale averaging $5375 was return buyers BW & AE Garratt, Walkaway.
The Garratt family included the third bull to realise the sale's $7000 second top price with its pick of the catalogue, a homozygous polled March 2023-drop bull weighing 612kg, Liberty Union Jack U37.
The well-put-together poll sire is the first of the Liberty Smokin' Aces S16 sons, AI-bred out of a Liberty Left Bank L6 daughter, Liberty Rififi R54, with raw scans of 38cm SC, 8mm P8 fat, 8mm rib fat, 116cm2 EMA and 5.7pc IMF, as well as EBVs ranking in the top 15pc for 200-day weight and northern index, top 20pc 600-day weight and top 25-30pc for 400-day weight, IMF, rib and rump fats and domestic index.
The other account to secure the remaining $7000 Charolais was the volume buyer in the Charolais run, Gemma Cripps, Gabyon station, Yalgoo, who finished with a team of six bulls that averaged $5250.
The Cripps family's highest price bull, Liberty Upper Cut U114, is a 548kg April 2023-drop homozygous polled bull sired by Liberty Panchali P76 and out of Liberty Just Ramblin Along daughter, Liberty Mapel Bomb M91.
It was also one of the youngest bulls in the draft with raw scans of 36cm SC, 8mm P8 fat, 7mm rib fat, 111cm2 EMA and 5.1pc IMF.
It ranks in the top 1pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and MCW, top 5pc for CWT, and selection index values, top 20pc for rump fat and top 25pc for rib fat.
Ms Cripps said she has been buying from the stud for five years now.
"After having Liberty sires for that period of time we are very impressed," Ms Cripps said.
"They have great doability up in the pastoral region and are holding up really well at the moment, it's outstanding.
"We were selecting based on good carcase traits, conformation and low birthweight for calving ease, which is due to crossing the Charolais bulls with our Brahman herd."
The Cripps family runs a herd of 700 Brahman breeders at its Mid West property.
Also purchasing a larger team of Charolais bulls was return pastoral buyers Dairy Creek station, Gascoyne Junction, represented at the sale by Clint Avery, Elders Gascoyne/Pilbara, which successfully bid on four bulls to average $4875, to be used over their Droughtmaster/Shorthorn cross herd.
The North West account paid a high of $5000 on three occasions, for a September 2022-drop Palgrove Payday P499 son weighing 770kg, Liberty Talent Scout T122, and two Palgrove Poundmaker sons, 586kg March 2023-drop bull, Liberty Universal U82 and Liberty Under N Over U9, a February 2023-drop sire weighing 586kg.
The three bull's raw figures range from 39-40cm SC, 8-13mm P8 fat, 8-12mm rib fat, 112-134cm2 EMA and 5.1-6.4pc IMF.
Nutrien Livestock, pastoral agent Shane Flemming, representing Thisledo Pty Ltd, Red Gully and new buyers Yanrey Cattle Company Pty Ltd, Exmouth/Badgingarra, purchased three and two Charolais bulls respectively for these accounts.
Mr Flemming said Yanrey Cattle Company's Charolais bulls would be first used over ex-Yanrey station Droughtmaster cows at Badgingarra to calve in the autumn to add hybrid vigour to the commercial feeder progeny.
He said season pending in the Ashburton shire, they may consider also using the bulls at the station.
The sale rounded the corner to the lineup of Shorthorn bulls and Nutrien Livestock pastoral agent Daniel Wood, representing new buyer Ethel Creek station, Newman, managed by Richard and Kate Gratte, finished with three Shorthorn bulls including the sale's $6000 top-priced Shorthorn bull.
The top bid was reserved for the sale team leader Liberty Talladega T43, a mid-September 2022 born bull by a Statue Hill Marshall son Liberty Quarterback Q21 and a Crathes Denon daughter Crathes Elenor J14.
The 730kg red coated homozygous polled bull scanned 36cm SC, 13mm P8 fat, 12mm rib fat, 127cm2 EMA and 7.2pc IMF, while the below average birthweight and calving ease (top 35pc) recorded an even spread of EPDs including top 10pc yield grade.
Ethel Creek's other two late March to Early April 2023-born yearling bulls were also red coated double polled Quarterback sons.
Mr Wood said Ethel Creek's cattle herd originated on Shorthorns but is now a strong Droughtmaster herd.
He said the Grattes wanted to put a bit more Shorthorn back into their breeding herd and look at retaining the Shorthorn-Droughtmaster heifers for the maternal traits and fertility in the Shorthorn influence.
Return volume buyer of Shorthorn bulls, David Hammarquist, Mt Augustus station, East Lyons River, went to script when he finished with a team of six strong red coated polled bulls at very good value for money.
He paid to a $5500 top price for an early March 2023 born bull by JSF Times Square 120G and a Bayview Winston N24 daughter Liberty Red Mustang R13.
The double polled 510kg bull scanned 39cm, 9mm fats, 107cm2 EMA and 6.1pc IMF, while it is an excellent heifer option being in the top 10-15pc for birthweight and calving ease along with top 2pc stayability and top 10pc API$ index.
Mr Hammarquist said he was selecting homozygous bulls to go over his 2500-head Shorthorn herd.
"I was after red factor bulls with flat straight toplines," Mr Hammarquist said.
He said low birthweight was also an important factor when it came to selecting bulls.
"The bulls will be used with our keeper heifers so ideally we want small bulls for small heifers," Mr Hammarquist said.
Badgingarra grazier DA & PA Martin & Sons collected two yearling Shorthorn bulls, paying $5000 each for a roan Liberty Sargent son and a double polled red bull by Outback Sprys Solar R269.
Last but not least was a double polled Quarterback and Narralda Thelma P120 son that sold on AuctionsPlus to a well-known New South Wales Shorthorn stud.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.