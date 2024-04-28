Farm Weekly
Charolais bull tops annual Liberty sale

By Kane Chatfield and Kyah Peeti
April 28 2024 - 2:00pm
Values topped at $7500 for a Charolais bull at the annual Liberty Charolais and Shorthorn yearling bull sale at Toodyay last week. With the top-priced bull Liberty Unforgetabull U78 (PP) (by Palgrove Poundmaker P2046) were buyer Henry Sommer (left), Rhoman Brahmans, Walkaway, top-priced bull buyer sponsor Jason McKie, Zoetis WA, Elders, Gingin agent Geoff Shipp and Jess Yost, Liberty and Culham studs, Toodyay.
A catalogue of top-quality, well-bred Charolais and Shorthorn sires suited to a range of breeding objectives and environments was exactly what was presented by the Yost family at the ninth annual Liberty on-property yearling bull sale at Toodyay last week.

