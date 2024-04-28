Charolais bull tops annual Liberty sale

The well-put-together poll sire is the first of the Liberty Smokin' Aces S16 sons, AI-bred out of a Liberty Left Bank L6 daughter, Liberty Rififi R54, with raw scans of 38cm SC, 8mm P8 fat, 8mm rib fat, 116cm2 EMA and 5.7pc IMF, as well as EBVs ranking in the top 15pc for 200-day weight and northern index, top 20pc 600-day weight and top 25-30pc for 400-day weight, IMF, rib and rump fats and domestic index.