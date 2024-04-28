Farm Weekly
Droughtmasters win annual heifer comp

April 28 2024 - 8:00pm
Competition judge Richard Hall, (left), Golden Arm Genetics, with John Henwood, Gingin and his winning pen of Droughtmaster heifers which were awarded with the first place title after achieving 82 out of a possible 100 points.
It was a pen of Droughtmaster heifers bred and shown by the Henwood family that took out the keenly-contested first place prize at the 2024 annual Gingin heifer competition on April 11.

