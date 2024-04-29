Rain on the way for State's south

Small amounts of rainfall are expected to cover a large western portion of the South West Land Division (SWLD) tomorrow.
On Tuesday, the Metropolitan area is likely to recieve up to 10 milimetres of rainfall throughout the day, while towns between Geraldton to Pemberton can expect up to 5mm.
The rainfall band is expected to remain mostly on the western side of the State, narrowly missing Narrogin, Kellerberrin and potentially Dalwallinu and Morawa.
The morning will also bring high winds of between 30-40km/h in the morning.
Across the State, daytime temperatures should sit in the low 20 degrees celsius.
The rainfall is expected to continue on Wednesday, intensifying and moving south.
Towns on the South Coast between Walpole and Albany may record up to 25mm of rainfall, while towns between Katanning, and Bremer Bay may receive up to 15mm.
The remainder of the SWLD between Northam and Hopetoun may receive less than 5mm of rainfall.
Wind speeds will pick up again in the morning, a northeasterly reaching up to 40km/h.
Partly cloudy conditions should lead to slightly warmer temperatures.
On Thursday wind speeds will have reduced and temperatures should reach the mid to high 20 degrees.
By Friday, any rainfall will have moved out of Western Australia.
