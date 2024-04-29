Deadlines loom for season surveys

Advocacy groups Sheep Producers Australia, Cattle Australia and Western Dairy are utilising multiple platforms across digital media in the hope farmers from all across Western Australia provide input to the 2024 Dry Season Taskforce.
Stakeholders are sharing the link via X (formerly Twitter), email and Facebook to a WA Taskforce survey entitled 'Producer Survey - 2024 Western Australia Seasonal and Market Conditions' which closes on the afternoon of this Wednesday, May 1.
The homepage of the survey website states that its purpose is "to gather information to provide a snapshot of the current situation across the sheep, cattle and dairy regions of Western Australia to the Dry Season Taskforce", that answers are anonymous and the survey should take five to 10 minutes to complete.
There are 25 multiple choice or short answer questions.
Questions are regarding feed stock and water levels, access and impacts, supplementary feeding, livestock value, animal disposal and local mindset.
There is also an option to provide details to request assistance.
To take the survey visit: https://surveymonkey.com/r/2QWFXRH
