Deadlines loom for season surveys

Updated April 29 2024 - 7:53pm, first published 7:30pm
Advocacy groups Sheep Producers Australia, Cattle Australia and Western Dairy are utilising multiple platforms across digital media in the hope farmers from all across Western Australia provide input to the 2024 Dry Season Taskforce.

