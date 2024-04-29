Farm Weekly
Hoggy to chat to farmers at sundowner

April 29 2024 - 9:00pm
Grain Producers Australia chairman and Miling farmer Barry Large, (left), with GPA national mental health ambassador Brad Hogg, who will be joining the Moora community at a special sundowner on Thursday, May 30.
Australian cricketing legend Brad Hogg will join members of the local farming and business community in Moora for a special sundowner on Thursday, May 30.

