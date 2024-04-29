Hoggy to chat to farmers at sundowner

Australian cricketing legend Brad Hogg will join members of the local farming and business community in Moora for a special sundowner on Thursday, May 30.
As Grain Producers Australia's (GPA) national mental health ambassador, the evening will coincide with the end of this year's seeding program for many local farmers and community members.
Like many WA grain producing regions, Moora, in the northern Wheatbelt, has experienced dry conditions during recent times, including a tough season that presented numerous challenges for many grain producers in 2023.
The Moora Chamber of Commerce and GPA hope to give local community members an opportunity to support each other in this challenging period.
Chamber chairwoman Julie Walsh said the local community was very strong and resilient, and having Mr Hogg at the sundowner, offered a great opportunity to take a break from work and destress after a busy period.
"We're looking forward to coming together for this event at the Moora Performing Arts Centre (from 5-8pm), to hear Brad Hogg speak about his personal and professional journey, and to share some valuable time connecting as a community together, after seeding is done," Ms Walsh said.
"There is no cost for entry and some refreshments and light nibbles will also be provided.
"We appreciate GPA's support and their partners, to help bring Brad here for this gathering which gives everyone a good excuse to get together, after the hectic seeding period."
GPA chairman Barry Large, is a grain and sheep producer at his farm, Moorlands, at nearby Miling.
He said many growers faced a tough start to the current season after a challenging 2023 which had a major influence on grain production.
"We know many farmers often respond to challenges by working harder, but this is not a sustainable approach when it comes to your mental health and this stress needs to be managed proactively by taking time away from work as well," Mr Large said.
"That's why we're putting on this event in Moora, so everyone can take a break from the farm, or the machinery shed, and come together for a sandwich and a chat.
"GPA is proud to be supporting our work with Brad Hogg and I'm especially looking forward to him joining members of the local farming and business community in Moora.
Supported by NuFarm, Rural Aid, GrainGrowers Limited and Lifeline, GPA's Farming Mates Mental Health program was established in 2022.
Mr Hogg's health ambassador role allows him to visit regional Australian communities, sharing important messages which help raise greater awareness about the importance of mental health, and to reduce stigmas.
Last year, about 20 different community events were held across the nation and were supported by members of Rural Aid's Mental Health and Wellbeing Team.
To RSVP email to secretary@moorachamber.com.au or call 0428 511 268.
