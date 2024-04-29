Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Weather is a dry argument in the north

By Mel Williams
April 30 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Messina family is running a new 24 metre Morris Quantum airdrill bar set at 30 centimetre spacings.
The Messina family is running a new 24 metre Morris Quantum airdrill bar set at 30 centimetre spacings.

Seasonal variability is a big challenge for Mullewa-based farmers Rod and Andrew Messina - and this year is no exception.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.