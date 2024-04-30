Farm Weekly
"Private" bids indicate grain demand

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
April 30 2024 - 12:00pm
The intensity of demand for grain from buyers has continued to increase in recent weeks seeing a general improvement in prices and growers achieving their targets.
Risk is being built back into international prices as the size of crops around the world remain largely uncertain for 2024 and crop conditions have deteriorated in some major world producers.
Uncertainty in northern hemisphere spring weather and how that it is influencing crop conditions, is seeing the market build risk premium into international grain prices.

