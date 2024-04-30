Farm Weekly
Small amount of optimism in southern area

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
April 30 2024 - 2:00pm
Ben Creek posted this photo on the Farm Weekly Facebook page last week with the caption Started 20th on pasture and lupins. A nice cool drop from the heavens would be lovely #plant24 South of Boyup Brook/Mayanup.
"There is talk of rain in early May, but I will believe it when I see it," said mixed enterprise farmer Ben Creek.

