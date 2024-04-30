Scholarships to benefit regional students

The Hollomby Foundation continues the legacy of the late Joe Hollomby who made and sold shortbread to raise money, particularly for Silver Chain.
The Hollomby Foundation continues his legacy by providing financial assistance to students studying a degree course through the Geraldton Universities Centre, (GUC).
The foundation acknowledges the work of the late Ian Wheatland who was the founding patron, along with Les Hollomby, John Rigter, Beryl Rigter, Janette Brennan and Jason McCarthy, who were the driving forces behind the creation of the Hollomby Foundation.
"The financial support received from our very generous donors, supports students and families in the region and the return on that investment is strengthened through local employment of our local students," said Hollomby Foundation chairwoman Yvonne Messina.
This year the foundation gave away more than $100,000 to students studying at GUC after they completed a rigorous application and interview process.
"It was fabulous to hear how students have made the GUC their first choice of study," she said.
A special luncheon was recently held to acknowledge donors and award recipients.
Les Hollomby donated four clocks he made to long-term donors - RSM Geraldton, Bendigo Community Bank, Rotary club Greater Geraldton and Rotary Club of Batavia Coast.
