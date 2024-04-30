Farm Weekly
Scholarships to benefit regional students

April 30 2024 - 3:00pm
GMA Garnett Groups Kalvin Ryan-Holmes and Leanne Scally, with scholarship recipient Jane Barndon (centre).
The Hollomby Foundation continues the legacy of the late Joe Hollomby who made and sold shortbread to raise money, particularly for Silver Chain.

