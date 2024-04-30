Great Southern to host agronomy showcase

The Australian Society of Agronomy is gearing up for a landmark event as it prepares to celebrate its 21st conference at the Albany Exhibition Centre from October 21-24.
The biennial event, first held in 1980 in Queensland, is the premier event for the society, which has a proud history cultivated on the agronomic innovation and research that underpins Australian farming systems.
The theme for the 21st conference is 'Adaptive agronomy for a resilient future' and will feature presentations, panel discussions, workshops and field trips showcasing the latest research and innovations in agronomy.
Representing more than 500 members, including academics, consultants, government, universities, research institutes and the private sector, the society is currently led by Western Australian Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Primary Industries development chief scientist, Dr Ben Biddulph.
"The society has laid a strong foundation that I aim to build on by challenging and transforming current practices - encouraging and engaging the next generation of curious and progressive industry professionals who will carry our legacy forward," Dr Biddulph said.
"Registrations for the conference have opened and I invite interested people to get involved, share their thoughts and let us know how we can better drive innovation and excellence in agronomy to shape the future of Australian agriculture.
"We will be highlighting issues specific to WA farming systems, such as soil amelioration and broader environmental issues, and delve into the traditional owners' systems approach to landscape management."
The society has also called for nominations for the prestigious CM Donald Medal, Fellows to be admitted to the Society and the Young Agronomist Award, which will be announced at the Albany conference.
Fellowships to the Society recognise important contributions to agronomy, both field and laboratory based and their support of the careers of fellow agronomists.
The Young Agronomist Award celebrates excellence in research and contribution to either research, teaching or education through publications.
Dr Biddulph said the CM Donald Medal, named after eminent Australian agriculturalist, professor Colin Malcolm Donald, acknowledged the recipient's contributions to all areas of agronomy, including scientific and field research, development and extension.
"Previous WA recipients include the late Reg Rossiter, CSIRO, in 1989 for his substantial work on establishment of subterranean clovers and pasture bases in western and southern Australia," he said
"Former Department of Agriculture and Food research scientist Dr Bill Bowden received the award in 2006 for his work on development of nitrogen decision support systems, which underpin our fertiliser recommendations on WA soils to this day."
Conference speakers will be announced as they are confirmed on the Agronomy Australia website.
Early bird registrations close on August 22.
Bursaries are also available to assist students to attend.
Nominations for the CM Donald Medal, the Young Agronomist Award and Society Fellowships close on Friday, May 31.
