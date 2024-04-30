Farm Weekly
Great Southern to host agronomy showcase

April 30 2024 - 5:00pm
Dr Ben Biddulph, (second from left), on a scouting trip to Albany for the agronomy conference with Agronomy Australia executive officer Dr Sue Knights (left), treasurer Dr Sarita Bennett, secretary Dr Andrew Fletcher and executive support Jemma Brown.
The Australian Society of Agronomy is gearing up for a landmark event as it prepares to celebrate its 21st conference at the Albany Exhibition Centre from October 21-24.

