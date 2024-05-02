Farm Weekly
New board to lead Women in Farming group

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
May 2 2024 - 7:00pm
The newly-elected 2024 board of Women in Farming met recently in Wagin, including Peta Hubbard (left), Mt Barker, Jenny West, Wagin, Carolyn Reid, Boyup Brook, Naomi Hall, Gairdner, Jane Kowald, Kojonup, Laura Butler, Kulin-Kondinin, Davina Gossage, Dumbleyung and Courtney Wilson, Cranbrook.
Wagin was the location for the first face-to-face meeting in 2024 for the board of Women in Farming, a professional network for women involved in agriculture.

