New board to lead Women in Farming group

Wagin was the location for the first face-to-face meeting in 2024 for the board of Women in Farming, a professional network for women involved in agriculture.
The newly-formed board consists of members from all over the State.
The organisation is made up of 13 branches, Albany, Boyup Brook, Cranbrook, Dryandra, Gairdner, Kojonup, Kulin-Kondinin, Lakes, Lone Members, Ongerup, Varley, Wagin and West Arthur, and currently has 250 members.
Courtney Wilson (Cranbrook branch) is the new president, and is joined by secretary Jane Kowald (Kojonup branch), vice president Davina Gossage (Lone Members branch), treasurer Jenny West (Wagin branch), immediate past president Carolyn Reid (Boyup Brook branch) and board members Laura Butler (Kulin-Kondinin branch), Peta Hubbard (Mt Barker branch) and Naomi Hall (Gairdner branch).
The board is assisted by executive officer Roxanne Morrissey and administration assistant Faith Day.
Ms Morrissey and board members travelled from the various locations for "the very productive two-day board meeting".
Ms Morrissey said board agenda items included a seminar to be held in Kulin, the passing of the annual budget, development of a new promotional brochure, consideration of study tours and topics for member webinars.
The group also reviewed its strategic plan under the guidance of Caroline Robinson from 150 Square.
More information: Go to womeninfarming.org.au/
