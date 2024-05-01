Denmark Ag students had a ball at former dairy

More than 150 students and their guests from WA College of Agriculture - Denmark donned their finest formal wear for the annual school ball, forgetting all about school for just one evening.
The event began with parents and families joining the students for pre-ball photos and drinks at the college before heading to the Old Dairy in Torbay.
The ball, with Rustic Romance as the theme, held on April 20, was organised by residential staff and the student ball committee with the venue providing the catering and live music performed by the Numbats.
Principal Rebecca Kirkwood described the ball as the highlight of the year.
"It is led by our student ball committee who put an amazing amount of work into organising the entire event, from the theme Rustic Romance, to the venue, pre-ball photography, the menu for the evening, the band and the overall vibe of the night," Ms Kirkwood said.
"It was lovely to see them in a different light and to see how involved they were in making it a special night for everyone.
"They simply all looked stunning in their formal wear.
"The venue was selected by our student ball committee and it was the perfect location with fabulous views."
All photographs were taken by professional photographer Jenny Feast.
The awards went to:
Year 12 king: William Reid
Year 12 queen: Bree Skinner
Year 11 prince: Tom Hams
Year 11 princess: Danny Ulrich
Daggiest dancer: Ian Bock
Life of the party: Ben Stirling.
