Denmark Ag students had a ball at former dairy

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
May 1 2024 - 8:00pm
Kegan Naude (left), Albany, Jade Erasmus, Warrenup, Max Swarbrick, Albany, Ebony Barker, Albany, Cambell Chatfield, Lake Grace, Samantha Wimpenny, Denmark, Spencer Morris, Narrikup, Ayla McMaster, Bridgetown, Logan Richards, Leda, Grace Lee, Bremer Bay, Sarah-Jane McCall, Northam, William Reid, Kendenup, Jesse Oldfield, Mundijong, Phoebe Mottram, Upper Warren, Mitch Jones, Hopetoun, Cara Jones, Hopetoun, Lachlan Collins, Manjimup, Lucia Edwards, Albany, Rhys Smith, Albany and Bree Skinner, Woogenellup. All photographs provided by Jenny Feast Photography.
More than 150 students and their guests from WA College of Agriculture - Denmark donned their finest formal wear for the annual school ball, forgetting all about school for just one evening.

