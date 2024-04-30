Drought pressure deepens

Feed and water supplies are quickly running out for farmers in the South West region, with dried up dams and dusty paddocks forcing many to buy in hay and cart water.
The South West is known for being a high rainfall area, however the past six months have been the driest many farmers have experienced - not receiving good rainfall since October last year.
Farmers in the area say they have been overlooked as a drought-affected area over the past six months, and in that time, many have been suffering in silence.
Karridale livestock farmers, Ken and Jane Johns, said they were "a bit naive" to the effects of drought, previously never having to take any traditional drought precautions, like clearing out their dams or storing feed.
Two out of eight dams are currently holding about a metre of murky water on Mr Johns' property, which he estimates will only last the next week.
To water 120 breeders, Mr Johns is pumping at least 6000 litres per day out of these dams.
At this point in the year, the cows are using more water to feed their calves.
"I never thought I'd be doing that in this particular area," Mr Johns said.
Even in these conditions, he believes he is one of the lucky ones and is concerned for other farmers in the region who are doing it tough.
Emotions are running high and the pressure builds every day the sky remains clear.
"I'm saying to myself, if I'm struggling a bit mentally, and it's affecting me - and I'm a strong character - it has to be affecting a lot of other boys out there," Mr Johns said.
"I ring up my neighbours and other farmers in the district and I go, well I'm going OK.
"They are really under pressure, I'm handling the pressure, but what concerns me is that farmers are very reserved and will keep their mouth closed and just battle on."
Mr Johns urged the State government to declare a drought in the area, and called for road transport subsidies for those carting hay and water.
After recently dropping off some cows at an abattoir and speaking to one of the managers there about how other farmers were faring, Mr Johns was left deflated.
"He just dropped his shoulders and said "it's bad mate," he said.
Mr Johns implored other farmers to come together where possible.
"One guy might have an IBC (intermediate bulk container) tank they're not using, that could be really useful to someone right now, or think "I've got some time, I can go out and help someone cart water," Mr Johns said.
Neighbouring beef farmer Steve Latch has spent tens of thousands of dollars bringing in three road trains worth of supplementary feed.
A drier growing season and a lack of spring rain meant Mr Latch yielded about half as much hay as usual, which is well below what he needs to feed his cattle, and his pasture paddocks are showing no sign of regrowth.
He said even if it rained tomorrow, it would still be several weeks before paddocks showed any signs of greenery.
"We are dry, but we're probably not too late for rain, it's just that we have had nothing over spring," Mr Latch said.
"When it does rain, it will be mid winter, cold and the grass won't grow."
"We should be seeding and planning for the year ahead, not chasing our tails keeping cattle up to condition," Mr Johns said.
In speaking to other neighbours, Mr Johns has heard of excavator businesses inundated with calls to dig out dams.
Both men said their dams were the lowest they have ever been.
"It goes down in summer, but it hasn't been this low in years," Mr Latch said.
"There's nothing replenishing it, and I've got 80 breeding cattle, so hopefully it's going to last.
"All I can do is sit back and watch, keep feeding my cattle, and hope my water holds on."
Mr Latch said his breeders were in reasonable condition considering they had just calved.
The Bureau of Meteorology defines drought as an acute water shortage and "a prolonged, abnormally dry period when the amount of available water is insufficient to meet our normal use".
Mr Latch said his family has kept rainfall records since 1970, and he has recorded a total of 35mm between October and the end of March this year.
The records have shown a slow downwards trend of yearly rainfall.
The average rainfall for the South West Land Division (SWLD) from October to March, is 119mm.
The South West region, along with much of the SWLD, has seen months-long rainfall deficiencies in 2019, 2020 and 2023.
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis recently announced the 2024 Dry Season Taskforce which aims to address specific challenges faced by farmers struggling with dry conditions, including access to feed and water.
Last September she approached the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development to establish a response team following the dry winter.
"Since spring 2023, we have had a long, dry summer and now find ourselves halfway through an autumn that is hotter and drier than average, and we are experiencing drought across parts of Western Australia," Ms Jarvis said.
"Many graingrowers are now dry-seeding paddocks in the hope that the winter rain will arrive in time, but long-range forecasts are predicting a later than usual winter break, jeopardising this important and valuable export industry.
"In response, I have established the 2024 Dry Season Taskforce made up of respected industry leaders to ensure there is a co-ordinated approach across government and industry to support farmers."
Ms Jarvis spoke of a range of resources available immediately for the current drought situation.
"Farmers can access drought loans of up to $2 million through the Commonwealth Regional Investment Corporation at concessional rates and at interest only for the first five years," she said.
"These loans can be used to cover immediate running costs to pay for stock feed or water carting; refinancing existing debt or undertake longer term drought preparation activities.
"The Commonwealth's Farm Household Allowance Program provides farming families experiencing significant financial hardship with access to income support.
"The Australian Tax Office's Farm Management Deposit scheme allows primary producers to set aside pre-tax income that can be drawn upon when required to supplement business cashflow.
"As of February this year there were over 4200 farm management deposit accounts held by Western Australian farmers, totalling almost $750 million.
"In addition, the WA Government offers a farm debt mediation scheme to assist farmers to resolve commercial debt disputes with their lenders.
"Farmers know this hot, dry weather is the new normal due to the effects of climate change, and it is absolutely vital we find new ways to tackle these challenges going forward," Ms Jarvis said.
