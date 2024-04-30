Farm Weekly
Working dogs tested in national titles

Belinda Morrissy
Belinda Morrissy
Updated April 30 2024 - 8:17pm, first published 8:00pm
Aoidh Doyle and Whisper Snip, Victoria, won both the Australian Yard Dog Championship and The National Kelpie Field Trial Championship (pictured). This is the first time this has occurred with the same combination.
Western Australia hosted two of the nation's most competitive working dog events in April, welcoming dogs and their owners from all over Australia.

