Working dogs tested in national titles

WKC Perpetual and Memorial Trophy winners, Aoidh Doyle (left), Victoria, won the championship shield and W Prendercast memorial breeder of the winning dog, Rod Cavill, Victoria, won the Bradley Sisters memorial trophy, best type kelpie with Tundabardi Mate, Nan Lloyd, WA, won the CJ Butler Memorial for the highest individual score (85), along with the Capree Kelpie Stud perpetual trophy, fastest time over the course and Lorna Browning perpetual trophy for the lady working the highest scoring dog, with Kumbark Lexi, Tara Herbert, WA, won the Frank Scanlon perpetual, best cast lift and draw, Ken Atherton, WA, won the Coleman Noakes memorial, highest scoring novice dog with Ramulam Prickles (57), Bree Cudmore, Victoria, won the Las Tarrant Rockybar, best outside work in the opinion of the judge, Adrian Carpenter, Tasmania, won the Scoriochre Trophy, most effective yard performance, while Daniel Beard, WA, won the Bullenbong Trophy for the highest scoring novice worked by a novice handler.