Working dogs tested in national titles

Western Australia hosted two of the nation's most competitive working dog events in April, welcoming dogs and their owners from all over Australia.
The Hypro Australian Yard Dog Championships were held at Mobrup, Kojonup from April 10-14.
The national championships are conducted in a different State each year, this was WA's turn.
The Mobrup polocrosse ground was transformed into a National Sheepdog Yard course and the Stretch family's Merino wethers were used to find the best yard dog in Australia.
A total of 92 dogs competed in the first round, with numbers declining each round until the third and final round which was the decider.
The Novice Yard Dog event was judged by WA local Nan Lloyd, with the winner being Kevin Howell, New South Wales, with Karana Ned V, second was Bree Cudmore, Victoria, with Rousabout Cherry and third was Adrian Carpenter, Tasmania, with Wyanbah Monster.
The Improver Yard dog event was judged by Lyndon Cooper, South Australia and Rod Cavill, Victoria.
First place went to Tony Overton, NSW, with Gwydir Zeva, second was Gary White NSW, with Whites Pint, with Karyn Buller, WA, claiming third with Boonining Turbo.
The Open Yard Dog event and the Championship event were also judged by Mr Cooper and Mr Cavill.
The winner was Darren Jenke, NSW, with Gameon Cheeky, second was Bree Cudmore, Victoria, with Vera Slim and third was Simon Bowden, Victoria, with Fouroaks Butch.
The Championship winner was Aoidh Doyle, Victoria, with Whisper Snip, second was Dean Incher, NSW with and Rafa and third was Mitch Jubb, NSW, with Hopkinriver Karma.
North Kellerberrin was the location for the National Kelpie Field Trial Championship (NKFT) from April 17-21.
The events were co-ordinated by the West Australian Working Sheep Dog Association (WAWSDA) Yard and Utility sub committee.
Secretary Karyn Buller said the event attracted more participants than the previous nationals event held in 2018, with 76 dogs registered for NKFT Championship and 54 for the National Novice Kelpie Field Trial.
"This included two competitors in their early eighties for the kelpie trials," Ms Buller said.
"Kevin Howell travelled from NSW and Rex Hocking from South Australia.
"We also welcomed Barbara Cooper from Castle Hill, NSW, who at the age of 99 travelled with her daughter Sue to attend.
"Mrs Cooper has been working the office and doing the registrations from the very early days of the introduction of the Working Kelpie Council."
WA was represented by 12 dogs, while seven travelled from NSW, one from SA, three from Tasmania and five from Victoria, ensuring it was truly a national field.
The winner of the NKFT Championship also won the Australian Yards Dog Championship - Aoidh Doyle and Whisper Snip from Victoria.
This is the first time this has occurred with the same dog.
Rounding out the top six in the NKFT championship was Nan Lloyd, WA, with Kumbark Lexi in second, followed by Adrian Carpenter, Tasmania, with Wyanbah Monster, Gary White, NSW, with Whites Broke, Ken Atherton, WA, with Ramulam Pricklers, with Gary White, NSW, with Whites Billy, tying with Kevin Howell, NSW and Karana Roy for sixth.
In the Australasian Field Trial, for border collies and unregistered kelpies, the winners circle consisted of all WA owners and dogs, with Simon Leaning with Marionvale Di winning from Grant Cooke with Pendalup Gilbert and Tara Herbert with Marionvale Morton.
The open division was also won by Mr Leaning with Marionvale Di, while Grant Cooke was both second and third place with Pendalup Gilbert and Grassvalley Bluey respectively.
Runner up in the Yard Dog championship to Mr Doyle and Whisper Snip was Dean Incher, NSW and Rafa, while third was Mitch Jubb, Victoria, with Hopkinriver Karma, ahead of Tim Hall, Tasmania, with Hilton Park Dusty, while Dean Incher, NSW and Hulk and Lee Mickan, South Australia with Waramara Joker, were equal fifth.
