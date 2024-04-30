Rain moves through Mid West

Rainfall has already begun to move through the State, with double digit figures already being recorded in the Mid West.
Since 9am, Morawa Airport has recorded 25mm, and another Morawa station on the opposite side of town has recorded 11mm.
Perenjori has picked up 16.2mm of rainfall, while Carnamah East has recorded 6.8mm.
Bagingarra has recorded 13.4 millimetres of rainfall, while Warradarge East has picked up 17.4mm and Morawa has recorded up 8.8mm.
New Norcia has recorded 18.2mm, with hail.
Main Roads WA have advised to take caution when driving on the Great Northern Highway at Calingiri Road in Wannamal due to water over the road.
West Australian WX Watchers, on Facebook and Twitter/X stated in a post there were reports of hail in Badgingarra and Lancelin.
The WA weather group also said Wongan Hills received 20mm of rainfall in 30 minutes after 9am, however this in unconfirmed by the Bureau of Meteorology.
Other rainfall totals:
More to come.
