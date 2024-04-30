Pensioner travel card value to increase

The Cook Labor Government has today announced an important cost of living relief measure for pensioners in regional Western Australia, with a $20.3 million funding increase for the Regional Pensioner Travel Card in the 2024-25 State Budget.
This will see the card's value increase by $100 to $675 per year from July 1, offering more transport support for eligible pensioners in the regions.
The card, currently known as the Country Age Pension Fuel Card, is available for eligible pensioners towards the cost of fuel and/or taxi travel from participating providers.
To be eligible you must be receiving a Centrelink Age Pension, Carer Payment, Disability Support Pension, or a Department of Veterans' Affairs Service Pension, Social Security Age Pension or Income Support Supplement and be living in an eligible regional location.
Minster for Transport Rita Saffioti said the scheme was important to regional pensioners.
"This is an important scheme that we know is popular amongst eligible regional pensioners and helps them to stay connected with their community, so we're really pleased to increase the card value by $100 in this year's State Budget," Ms Saffioti said.
"Providing cost of living relief remains our Government's top priority, and thanks to our Government's strong economic management, we're in a position to provide that extra assistance to eligible pensioners in our regions."
The increase builds on the Cook Government's commitment to providing cost of living relief for all Western Australians, including the regional airfare zone cap scheme, electricity credits, the free summer of public transport, free student travel for school children, and the WA Student Assistance Payment.
For more information on the Regional Pensioner Travel Card contact the information line on 1300 666 609 or enquiries@wexaustralia.com and visit How to apply for a country age pension fuel card on the Western Australian Government website - www.wa.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.