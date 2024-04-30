Farm Weekly
Pensioner travel card value to increase

Updated April 30 2024 - 1:10pm, first published 12:45pm
Transregional bus. Picture via Public Transport Authority.
The Cook Labor Government has today announced an important cost of living relief measure for pensioners in regional Western Australia, with a $20.3 million funding increase for the Regional Pensioner Travel Card in the 2024-25 State Budget.

