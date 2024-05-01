Aerial spraying change "positive outcome"

Ensuring graingrowers have access to detailed information regarding recently-announced changes related to aerial spraying requirements of the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), is a priority for CBH Group, according to chief marketing and trading officer Paul Smith.
He said the general consensus following his email to all members of the co-operative, reflected what he described as a positive outcome.
The emailed was regarding ISCC Principle 2.6.2, which prohibits a number of pesticides from being aerially applied within 500 metres of water bodies.
ISCC has now agreed to remove farm dams and salt lakes of low ecological value from this requirement.
"Most of the feedback has been positive," Mr Smith said.
"Most are very supportive of this change.
"We know the ISCC is a voluntary system for growers and is a certification method which enables growers to qualify to be able to sell their grain into Europe, which is a really key source of demand, and it gives growers access to a premium."
Mr Smith said the process of requesting this proposal change had been ongoing since after the 2022/2023 harvest and was a win for WA farmers.
"We faced some challenges last year around the aerial spraying principle," he said.
"Having done the advocacy and the work with ISCC over a period of time, now they have recognised, in relation to farm dams and salt lakes, that Western Australian conditions are different and provided this exemption.
"The good news there is it makes it easier for growers to be able to satisfy the requirements for the program, and hence be able to capture that premium."
Mr Smith acknowledged the welcome amendment removed one of the barriers for growers, but understands farmers needed clarification.
"An important thing for us, our number one priority is to ensure growers really understand the requirements of what it means to certify as sustainable under the program," he said.
"We make all that information readily available and we strongly encourage them to inform themselves as to what they're agreeing to when they sign up.
"Growers make their own judgement around their farm management principles and what they do and don't want to do in any given season, but we aim to make it easier for them to make a choice whether they are able to comply with the ISCC principles - it's a positive thing."
CBH Group discussions will be ongoing with ISCC, Mr Smith said.
"There is a working party in Australia which meets regularly to discuss issues around sustainability in Australia, and we take those discussions to ISCC on a fairly regular basis," he said.
What is ISCC?
The International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) is one of the world's biggest sustainability certification programs and covers a range of food, feed, energy and industrial products.
ISCC EU is a certification system that enables Australian canola growers to access the important European biofuel market.
ISCC PLUS is a certification system recognised for global food, feed, bio-based products, energy and biofuels outside the EU market.
CBH Marketing and Trading currently holds certification for both the ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS programs - covering canola, barley, oats, wheat and lupin, allowing growers to participate in both.
Source: CBH Group
