Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Aerial spraying change "positive outcome"

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
May 2 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There have been changes to the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification, which CBH Group said would be welcomed by WA graingrowers.
There have been changes to the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification, which CBH Group said would be welcomed by WA graingrowers.

Ensuring graingrowers have access to detailed information regarding recently-announced changes related to aerial spraying requirements of the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), is a priority for CBH Group, according to chief marketing and trading officer Paul Smith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Farm Weekly journo, researching ag related stories relevant to our readership, with a strong focus on grains. Proud West Aussie, sad West Coast supporter!

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.