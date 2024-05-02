Farm Weekly
Home/News

Wheatbelt gears up for annual rodeo fun

By Rhys Tarling
May 2 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wyalkatchem's rodeo will have between 250 to 300 competitors throughout the day. Photo by Rod Lawson Kerr.
Wyalkatchem's rodeo will have between 250 to 300 competitors throughout the day. Photo by Rod Lawson Kerr.

WYALKATCHEM will host its annual rodeo at the Wyalkatchem Recreation Centre on Saturday, August 24, courtesy of rodeo promotion outfit Double Barrel Entertainment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.