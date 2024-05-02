Wheatbelt gears up for annual rodeo fun

WYALKATCHEM will host its annual rodeo at the Wyalkatchem Recreation Centre on Saturday, August 24, courtesy of rodeo promotion outfit Double Barrel Entertainment.
The event will see interstate and WA competitors vie for national title standings, with the junior division starting at 9am and the main rodeo from 2pm.
This will be followed by country music performances onstage from 6pm to midnight.
Mark Kestel, who co-owns Double Barrel Entertainment with wife Jo, said the Wyalkatchem rodeo was promoted as a community family event.
"We try to involve the community as much as we can and Wyalkatchem is one of the best shires to deal with - they bent over backwards to make this happen and they're doing everything in their power to make this run smoothly," Mr Kestel said.
"Wyalkatchem has embraced this event and it is now one of the drawcards for rodeo calendars in Western Australia."
Mr Kestel said they would attract 250-300 competitors, with the youngest being eight years of age and the oldest in their 70s.
Two of the elder competitors are Grant Edwards and Kevin Bowtel, both being accomplished team ropers and well-known cowboys across the country, however, the oldest competing cowboy will be 77-year-old Don Rogers, who team ropes with Grant Edwards.
The wholesome aspect, and the communal camaraderie is what sets rodeo apart as a true family sport, Mr Kestel said.
"Grant Edwards will be team roping with his granddaughter, Kiara Edwards," he said.
"That's the thing about rodeo - you have sons roping with their fathers and daughters, and mothers with their sons and daughters - it's great to see."
The oldest bull rider is expected to be 45-year-old Scott Miners, with Mr Kestel saying, "you don't see too many 45-year-old bull riders".
Not to be discounted is the junior rodeo contingent, which organisers say it well represented and bodes well for the sport's future.
He said Coby McCarthy, who rides in the 11 to 14yo bracket and Cash Kestel, who rides in the 14 to 18yo bracket, have been selected for the youth bull riding world finals.
"They'll be competing in their respective positions in steer riding in the 2024 Youth Bull Riding World Finals in Abilene, Texas," Mr Kestel said.
"This will be a great achievement for both of them."
Mr Kestel is yet to release who the country music performers will be, only saying "we have some very high class country music artists who are coming that are exceptional and popular among the young and the old".
