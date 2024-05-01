Farm Weekly
Gun owners take aim against reform

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated May 2 2024 - 10:47am, first published 9:00am
Rick Mazza has been a long-standing advocate for gun owners.
Rick Mazza has been a long-standing advocate for gun owners.

Former Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party MP for the Agricultural Region, Rick Mazza, has launched a petition against the State government's gun reform policy, describing the Firearms Bill 2024 as "a wolf in sheep's clothing".

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

