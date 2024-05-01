Farm Weekly
Home/News

Pellet producer goes into overdrive

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
May 1 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Australian livestock feed producers have been working around the clock to fulfil orders for both sheep and cattle.
Western Australian livestock feed producers have been working around the clock to fulfil orders for both sheep and cattle.

Western Australian livestock feed producers have been working around the clock to fulfil orders, with demand skyrocketing in persistent dry conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.