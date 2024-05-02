Farm Weekly
Extra shifts to ease market pressures

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
May 2 2024 - 2:00pm
Bunbury-based V&V Walsh has ramped up production since December, moving from a five to six-day working week, twice a month.
There has been a shake-up in the roster at a major meat processing plant this year, as it looks to clear a backlog of lambs waiting to enter the market.

