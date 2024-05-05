Farm Weekly
Big tractor project is taking shape

By Rhys Tarling
May 6 2024 - 9:00am
The steering shaft and wheel piece for the replica Chamberlain 40K tractor. The steering wheel is 2.5m in diameter.
CONSTRUCTION on the world's biggest tractor sculpture, a replica of the Chamberlain 40K, is nearing completion after six months of intensive work at DIAB Engineering in Geraldton.

