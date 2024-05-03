Farm Weekly
Home/News

Finance workshops for young farmers

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
May 4 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renae Piggott, a farm consultant with AgAsset, is sharing her financial knowledge with other farmers to help them maximise profits.
Renae Piggott, a farm consultant with AgAsset, is sharing her financial knowledge with other farmers to help them maximise profits.

The thought of understanding farm and agribusiness finance can often leave some wondering where to start, but this crucial knowledge is being made fun and accessible by a young farm consultant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.