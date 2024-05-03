Hay run volunteers continue to help out

A small convoy of eight road trains sent red dirt flying last month, hauling 400 tonnes of barley straw across the far-flung corners of rural WA.
Behind the wheel were volunteer drivers from Farmers Across Borders who offered their time to help Southern Rangeland pastoralists, battling through dry conditions.
A fitting display of Aussie mateship, the Esperance-based rural charity and livestock feed run is about more than the delivery of much-needed livestock fodder.
It has also provided pastoralists and farmers with hope and reassurance that others are thinking of them in tough times.
And with feed and water supplies running short across large parts of WA, Farmers Across Borders volunteers have certainly done that over the past four months.
The charity has organised 11 feed runs to northern pastoral stations this year, delivering more than 2800 bales.
Relying heavily on donations - particularly to cover the fuel costs - the charity welcomed a State government grant of $150,000 last week.
The grant was announced by WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis as part of an $8.6 million drought relief funding package.
Farmers Across Borders co-founder and Salmon Gums farmer Sam Starcevich said the funding would help to deliver feed and bale straw this coming season.
"It is fantastic and will make a huge difference," Ms Starcevich said.
"We have about 600 bales left now, which is very low in the scheme of things, particularly given how widespread demand has been.
"There's not a lot we can do once that feed runs out - unfortunately once it is gone we won't have any more available until the coming season.
"We have been doing everything we can to assist."
Ms Starcevich said the funding was also about the government recognising the tireless efforts of the charity and volunteers.
"To put this into perspective, one of our drivers has been on the committee since 2019," she said.
"He has been involved in over 13 runs, travelled over 23,000 kilometres and paid $33,000 in fuel - he donates his truck, fuel and time.
"If he was receiving a commercial truck drivers' wage, he would have earned $25,000."
Despite only just finishing its hay run to the Southern Rangelands, the group is already organising a run to the South West.
This week several committee members travelled to Perth for a meeting with Ms Jarvis and highlighted issues including -
The real costs associated with carting water and fodder.
The fact Farmers Across Borders had been delivering feed to Southern Rangelands pastoralists for five years.
How funding to support the charity is donated by everyday Australians and;
The need for Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development education to small landholders on caring for and managing livestock and planning for dry seasons.
The committee also told Ms Jarvis they did not support hay coming into WA from the Eastern States, as it was a biosecurity risk to the agricultural industry.
However, with livestock feed producers working around the clock, the delivery of pellets could provide some relief.
Separately Ms Starcevich said $5000 funding, announced in the drought relief package to help cover the costs of stockfeed, water and transport, was a start - but would not go far enough.
"A truckload of feed, for example oaten hay, probably costs about $15,000," she said.
"We received figures that showed a trip from York to Denmark cost almost $4500 in freight and $11,000 for the hay itself.
"So while the $5000 one-off payment is nice, in the scheme of things it probably isn't doing a hell of a lot."
Ms Starcevich said by carting feed and water everyday, producers were taken away from running businesses.
She said a transport or freight subsidy could help relieve some of those pressures.
"We don't expect handouts, but there have been huge costs involved with this," Ms Starcevich said.
"I know a farmer in the Salmon Gums region who has carted two million litres of water since October.
"That comes at a cost, not only financially, but when you are having to cart water and feed it is your day-to-day job that is affected.
"I think some sort of subsidy to help cart livestock, water and feed would take the pressure off during this time.
"Farmers Across Borders will keep doing what we do, and keep advocating for practical support from government for our farmers and pastoralists."
For more information: Go to farmersacrossborders.com.au
