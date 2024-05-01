Good rainfall spread across Mid West, Wheatbelt

Yesterday's rainfall event saw widespread totals across the northern and western parts of the South West Land Division, with most towns receiving at least 5 milimetres.
The rain band continues to move towards Esperance, bringing showers and lower rainfall totals.
Rainfall totals (via Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development weather stations)
Posts made on the Wheatbelt Weather Chat Facebook page reported Calingiri had between 17-40mm of rainfall throughout the day.
Wyalkatchem reportedly received 16mm.
"Storm clouds must have sat above us and dropped it all, we had 40(mm) all up," Trish Edmonds commented.
The Bureau of Meteorology are forecasting the South West and South Coastal regions to receive up to 10mm tomorrow, and light showers for the Great Southern region.
The next five days, until Tuesday May 7, are expected to be clear.
Rain (of at least 5mm) is more likely from May 12 onward.
