Farm Weekly
Home/News

Good rainfall spread across Mid West, Wheatbelt

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
May 1 2024 - 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hail in New Norcia. Picture via @Bung30573039 on Twitter/X
Hail in New Norcia. Picture via @Bung30573039 on Twitter/X

Yesterday's rainfall event saw widespread totals across the northern and western parts of the South West Land Division, with most towns receiving at least 5 milimetres.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.